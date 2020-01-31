Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Expands By 9.5%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of IX traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,057. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORIX will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.6088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ORIX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

