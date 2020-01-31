Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Expands By 9.5%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of IX traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,057. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORIX will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ORIX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.
