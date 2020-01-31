Short Interest in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Drops By 9.8%

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,800 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 617,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.75. The company had a trading volume of 145,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,557. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.53. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $116.27 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Rogers by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.