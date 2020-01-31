Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Major Shareholder Sells $665,000.00 in Stock

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) major shareholder Gloria E. Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,849,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,914,268.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of SIEB opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.07. Siebert Financial Corp. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 15.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 45.20% and a net margin of 31.17%.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Siebert Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
