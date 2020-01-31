Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Major Shareholder Sells $665,000.00 in Stock

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) major shareholder Gloria E. Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,849,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,914,268.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SIEB opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.07. Siebert Financial Corp. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 15.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 45.20% and a net margin of 31.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Siebert Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

