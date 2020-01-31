SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PTH traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.00. 17,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,700. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $97.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average of $86.84.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.