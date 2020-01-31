SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.55. 2,151,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,591,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.50. The firm has a market cap of $524.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.