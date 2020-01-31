SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF accounts for about 2.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000.

NYSEARCA RYF traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,975. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

