SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Takes Position in TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS (NYSE:TDE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS (NYSE:TDE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

NYSE TDE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795. TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44.

TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS Company Profile

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

