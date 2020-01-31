Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.57-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $209-219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.61 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.57 to $0.67 EPS.

SLAB traded down $4.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,588. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from to and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.25.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

