Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

SI opened at $14.89 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.75.

SI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

