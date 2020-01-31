Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $3.39 on Friday, hitting $133.06. 141,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

