Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. Buys 686 Shares of Stock

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. bought 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $16,388.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.77. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

SMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,240,000 after buying an additional 525,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,409,000 after buying an additional 117,760 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,445,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,248,000 after buying an additional 121,552 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,759,000 after buying an additional 99,138 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

