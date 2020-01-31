Single Collateral DAI (SAI) One Day Volume Hits $194,402.00

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00010725 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $25.11 million and $194,402.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $554.75 or 0.05879259 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025174 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034521 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 24,811,068 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.