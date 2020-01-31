SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.36

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and traded as low as $8.26. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 21,613 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 million and a P/E ratio of 6.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit