SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.36

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and traded as low as $8.26. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 21,613 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 million and a P/E ratio of 6.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

