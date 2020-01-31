Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Given $25.80 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $25.80 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sitime an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Sitime alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sitime from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Sitime stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.42. 132,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,148. Sitime has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist acquired 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $130,840.92. Also, insider Arthur D. Chadwick acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sitime stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.22% of Sitime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sitime (SITM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.