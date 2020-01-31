SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Short Interest Update

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 259,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE:SJW traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $73.81. 2,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.05.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

In other SJW Group news, Director Valer Robert A. Van purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.21 per share, with a total value of $504,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $69,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

