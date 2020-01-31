Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Skyline stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. Skyline has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Get Skyline alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $3,457,287.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,934.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $317,056.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,802.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,453 shares of company stock worth $4,838,164.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.