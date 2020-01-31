SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,643. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

