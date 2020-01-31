SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $104.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.02. The company had a trading volume of 83,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,375. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $647,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

