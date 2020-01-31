Slack (NYSE:WORK) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

WORK has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Slack from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.05.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. Slack has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $50,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,763.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,814.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Slack by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Slack by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

