Slack (NYSE:WORK) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

WORK has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Slack from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.05.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. Slack has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $50,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,763.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,814.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Slack by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Slack by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Analyst Recommendations for Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit