Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Shares Up 25%

Jan 31st, 2020

Shares of Smart Employee Benefits Inc (CVE:SEB) shot up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 130,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 227% from the average session volume of 39,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74.

Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides professional services and software-enabled services in the areas of healthcare transaction processing and software solutions for corporate and government clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments.

