SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

SMBK has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

SmartFinancial stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,661. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $308.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.77. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 68,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 41.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 483,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 141,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

