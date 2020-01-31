SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading 7.4% Higher

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.92, 9,860,535 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 16,316,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,326,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,985,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,050,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 506,594 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,410,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

