Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $18.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.04.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $161,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,314,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,990,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,916.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,486,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,442,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7,446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,946,764. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.11. Snap has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

