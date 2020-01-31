Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. Snap has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $87,480.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at $27,256,630.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $119,058.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,374,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,971,441.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Snap by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Snap by 16.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit