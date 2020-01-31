Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. Snap has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $87,480.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at $27,256,630.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $119,058.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,374,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,971,441.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Snap by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Snap by 16.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

