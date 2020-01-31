Somewhat Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price

News coverage about Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Laurentian Bank of Canada earned a coverage optimism score of -1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.22.

TSE LB traded down C$0.82 on Friday, reaching C$42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 489,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,558. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$40.00 and a 12-month high of C$46.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$241.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7699998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

