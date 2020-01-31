Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Price

Media coverage about L Brands (NYSE:LB) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. L Brands earned a news impact score of -1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of LB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.16. 10,433,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,868,668. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. L Brands has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

