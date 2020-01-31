Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.91

Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as low as $1.75. Sound Energy shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 2,925,158 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.84. The company has a market cap of $19.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.