Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.91

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as low as $1.75. Sound Energy shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 2,925,158 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.84. The company has a market cap of $19.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit