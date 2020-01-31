Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Holdings Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,616 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $54.92. 50,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714,279. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

