SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,015,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,783,000 after acquiring an additional 399,820 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,920,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,549,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 565,867 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,078,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,598,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPAB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.92. 14,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

