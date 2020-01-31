SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $891,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,154.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,471 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

SPYV traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 39,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $35.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

