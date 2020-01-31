SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $106.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.87 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

