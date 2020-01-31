SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,192. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $328.72 and a 12-month high of $383.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.39 and its 200 day moving average is $359.20.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

