SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.55

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.43, with a volume of 125266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 437.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 25,379 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1,379.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 20,862 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

