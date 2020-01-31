Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Shares Down 21.8%

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) dropped 21.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.33, approximately 961,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 388,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

The stock has a market cap of $20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. On average, analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBPH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

