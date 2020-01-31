Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 704.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 410,486 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 150.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $6.58 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

