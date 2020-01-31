SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.64.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,343. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

