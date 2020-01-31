Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Shares Gap Down to $3.29

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.29. Stage Stores shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 13,283,112 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Stage Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $414.98 million during the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 34.21% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stage Stores Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stage Stores by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Stage Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stage Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Stage Stores by 37.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Stage Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stage Stores Company Profile (NYSE:SSI)

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

