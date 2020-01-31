State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $1,296,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,823 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 35.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 33.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.43%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,381.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,079. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

