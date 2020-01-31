State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 193,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $1,655,430.00. Insiders have acquired 600 shares of company stock worth $13,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

