State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,387,000 after buying an additional 1,477,302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,202,000 after buying an additional 319,217 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter valued at $61,391,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after buying an additional 749,108 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

In other news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,399. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $46.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.