State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.21 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

