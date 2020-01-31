State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.33 Million Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,894 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Apache were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Apache by 3,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apache by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.50%.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.