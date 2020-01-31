State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,747 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 26,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,479 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

