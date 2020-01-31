State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,841,000 after acquiring an additional 27,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $39,377,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,728,000 after acquiring an additional 109,242 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.2% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 678,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,819,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 11.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 559,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after acquiring an additional 59,518 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPB opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $49.56.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

