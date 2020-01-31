State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2,265.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth $954,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,867,000 after acquiring an additional 287,901 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 259,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

