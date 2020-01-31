Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) were down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.83, approximately 574,995 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 270,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXS. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at $11,530,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

