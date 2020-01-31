Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Steris by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,769,000 after purchasing an additional 522,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Steris by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,494,000 after buying an additional 46,818 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steris by 3.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,704,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,701,000 after buying an additional 91,279 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Steris by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,863,000 after buying an additional 91,077 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steris by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,930,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STE traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.77. 19,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.88. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $736.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

