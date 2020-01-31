Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $54.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 191.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

