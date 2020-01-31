Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $54.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 191.89% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.
Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.
In related news, CFO Brant Demuth purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.
Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.
