Stifel Nicolaus Increases MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $28.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.30% from the company’s previous close.

MTSI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.99.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.33. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437 over the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 957,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after buying an additional 106,782 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

