STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) were down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.64 and last traded at $27.85, approximately 3,343,786 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,711,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 57,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,743 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,467 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

