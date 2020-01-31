STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) were down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.64 and last traded at $27.85, approximately 3,343,786 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,711,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.
Several analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 57,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,743 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,467 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
